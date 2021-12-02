Riley County commissioners will vote on new land development regulations next week.
On Monday, Amanda Smeller, planning and special projects director, plans to bring the Riley County Land Development Regulations to commissioners for adoption.
The proposal is for new and updated zoning and subdivision regulations, floodplain regulation and zoning mapping. Among the regulations are new baseline development standards for parking and parking lot landscaping, screening and buffering.
The commission previously had the regulation proposal before them on Nov. 18, before tabling it to seek additional information.
Commissioner John Ford said at Thursday’s meeting some of the new regulations officials presented came as a surprise, and he wanted read the document again.
Ford said he would review setback regulations, which give a minimum distance between a structure and a street. Ford also had questions on the enforcement of rules and regulations.
In other business
Riley County Appraiser Greg McHenry reported through Nov. 30, there were 1,536 real estate sales in 2021; 1,341 of those were home sales. This was an increase of 314 real estate and 279 home sales from the same time period in 2020.
Through Nov. 30, the median price for homes was $205,000; and the average sale price was $227,825. The median was up $11,500 and the average was up $11,293 from the same period in 2020.
The commission gave Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs approval to fill the role of clinic supervisor, formally titled nursing supervisor.
Aryn Price has resigned from the position to begin working at Lafene Health Center. Gibbs is looking to fill the position immediately because the role oversees the entire clinic. The person is responsible for planning, coordinating and operating clinic services at the health department.