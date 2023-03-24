Riley County commissioners agreed Thursday to send 10 local organizations letters in the coming weeks to ask for membership to a Riley County Fairgrounds task force.
Commissioners agreed by consensus to send letters to representatives of the Manhattan city government, Riley County Extension, the Riley County Fair Board, the county economic development committee, K-State College of Agriculture, Kaw Valley Rodeo, and the KSU Foundation. Commissioners also will nominate individuals they would like to be considered for the task force.
The letter of interest will be mailed to those organizations through the county extension office. The separate entities will nominate their choices for task force members on or before April 28. The county commission will then review and approve the task force, which will be saddled with figuring out how the fairgrounds property along Kimball Avenue will adapt in the coming years. The task force will consider multiple possibilities, including renovating current facilities, building new structures, or even moving a portion of Riley County Fair events to another location.
Commissioner John Ford said he wanted to keep elected officials off the list of potential task force members to keep conversations focused on determining the future of the fairgrounds for all.
“This really needs to come from the community,” Ford said, adding that 10 members is just the right number for a group of this nature.
Commissioners Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley concurred that 10 members would be fair. The board agreed by consensus during their Feb. 27 meeting that the county needed a task force to investigate what needs to be done to improve facilities and space usage at the fairgrounds by CiCo Park.
At the Feb. 27 meeting, Riley County Extension director Gary Fike said the county fair board has discussed the fairgrounds topic off and on for at least the past decade. Fike, who was one of the commission’s proposed task force members, told the board that Pottorf Hall is “very heavily used” and has issues with moisture collecting in the walls, as well as a lack of air-conditioning in the restrooms.
The outbuildings on the property are also outdated, Fike said. Space is also limited for vendors and competitors in equine or livestock events, where large trailers and trucks need to be parked.
Fike told the commission that the fair board wants county officials to consider the future of the fairgrounds as an economic driver for the Manhattan area. Rodeo events draw in tourist dollars from outside the city in the form of competitors and spectators, and Fike said the same crowd that will attend a rodeo will likely stay for vendors and carnival rides at the county fair.