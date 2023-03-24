Riley County commissioners agreed Thursday to send 10 local organizations letters in the coming weeks to ask for membership to a Riley County Fairgrounds task force.

Commissioners agreed by consensus to send letters to representatives of the Manhattan city government, Riley County Extension, the Riley County Fair Board, the county economic development committee, K-State College of Agriculture, Kaw Valley Rodeo, and the KSU Foundation. Commissioners also will nominate individuals they would like to be considered for the task force.