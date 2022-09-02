Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved moving forward with seeking a construction manager for the county’s new EMS headquarters project.
Commissioners discussed qualifications for a new construction manager “at risk” for the next phase in the Riley County Public Safety Headquarters project. The county hiring a construction manager “at risk” would guarantee a maximum price with the firm.
Once hired, the firm will help with the design of the new headquarters building.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays, crew living quarters, administrative offices for Emergency Medical Services, training rooms, emergency operations center, and other related support services.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke made a point of favoring local contractors rather than outsiders, but the other commissioners didn’t agree.
“If we do that, the next county over will start doing that, ‘We’re going to start giving 10% more to this guy,’” commission chairman Greg McKinley said.
Commissioners all agreed that the applicant must be someone with experience regardless of where they are from.
The proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road was built in 1980, and county officials previously said it no longer meets the staff’s needs.
North EMS station
County counselor Clancy Holeman said the county is currently waiting on approval from the Leonardville city government for the conditional use permit of the north county EMS station. Once approved, the next phase will consist of the rezoning and survey of the property.
The north county EMS facility in Leonardville will house two employees and will include a laundry room, exercise room, medication/supply/safe room, office, kitchen, living area, ambulance bays, bathroom and bedrooms. The county has alloted $1.5 million for the project.
The county is working to build the facility to help reduce ambulance response times for the north county after many years of complaints from residents. Riley County EMS currently has four stations — all of them in Manhattan.
Other business
Commissioners also set a public hearing on Sept. 19 for the 2023 budget and approved the budget’s publication.
Under the current proposal, the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 would pay $520.42 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government of the school district, which set their own tax rates.
The resolution required commissioners to set a property tax rate for publication, which they unanimously approved at 42.211 mills, a 0.074-mill decrease from 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. The county’s budget proposal stood at $62.19 million, up from $48.64 million in 2022, a 22% increase.
Commissioners also approved a request to fill part-time HR clerical position for the Riley County Clerk’s Office.