Although Riley County anticipated moving into the next phase of its vaccination plan this week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has advised the county to stay in Phase 2 to prevent possible vaccine delays.
KDHE on Friday informed the Riley County Health Department that it cannot accommodate the county's move to phase three yet. Initially, KDHE said it would be able to accommodate each county's needs and phases. No counties can move into phase three until all 105 Kansas counties are ready, KDHE announced.
"We are prepared to make changes and will follow any guidelines needed in order to continue getting shots into arms," said Julie Gibbs, director of the health department.
This week, RCHD staff will administer second doses or "boosters."
Because of this change by KDHE, RCHD pulled back 400 doses that it planned to share with Pottawatomie County, officials said.