Riley County will release the latest coronavirus statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays now, rather than daily.
This is in line with the decision of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), which announced Monday that it would only release data on those days.
However, public information officer Vivienne Uccello said KDHE will inform county health departments across the state every day of new positive cases.
KDHE officials said this change reflects a shift in focus as they assist county health departments rather than hold daily press conferences.
Although Riley County has recorded 58 cases of the coronavirus, only 12 are active while 46 are recovered, as of Monday afternoon.
Andrew Adams, the Riley County Health Department’s epidemiologist and emergency preparedness coordinator, said Monday afternoon that the health department previously projected having 75-100 coronavirus cases by now.
There were no positive patients and three people under investigation at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan as of noon Tuesday, Uccello said.
KDHE reported 7,116 cases, 158 deaths and 660 hospitalizations as of Monday afternoon.
As of Monday, there were 46,993 negative tests statewide and 683 negative tests in Riley County.
The state health department reported that Monday represented its lowest daily increase in two weeks with 132 new cases compared to Sunday.
Officials in Riley County were waiting on results from 22 pending tests as of Monday afternoon.