Riley County will receive an additional $573,000 in “impact aid” from the federal government to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lyle Butler, former president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the state’s recovery task force, SPARK, spoke about the funding Thursday during the chamber of commerce’s virtual Good Morning Manhattan event. Riley County commissioners watched that prior to the start of the commission meeting Thursday.
“The money can’t be used to reimburse cities and counties for money that they didn’t get through taxes,” Butler said. “The money specifically has to be spent for (coronavirus)-related expenses.”
Butler said $52 million was set aside for distribution among counties in Kansas particularly affected by the virus, specifically for those with a higher unemployment rate than the state average or those inundated with more cases.
Riley County is set to receive almost $15 million from the federal government to help during the pandemic, with some of the money going to cities and other entities.
The state collected $1.25 billion from the federal government to distribute to Kansas counties.
Also, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Thursday the new health order, which will go into effect early next week, will be similar to the current one. She said the mass gathering size will stay at 50, restrictions at bars and restaurants will stay in place and mask-wearing is encouraged in addition to other social distancing measures.
Officials are finalizing the draft of the new order, Gibbs said. The current order expires Sunday at midnight.
Masks are required in public within the city of Manhattan because of the city’s recently enacted ordinance, which lasts through Labor Day weekend.
Gibbs said people should not be surprised if there’s another spike in positive cases in August when college students return to Manhattan for school.
Budget and finance officer Tami Robison said officials will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the distribution of coronavirus funding to entities such as cities, schools and universities.
In addition, commissioners Thursday held interviews for the emergency services director position in the morning and afternoon, officials said. They went into executive session to discuss the position.