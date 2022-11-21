Riley County commissioners on Monday decided to reassess projects for Lakeside Heights Sewer Benefit District No. 3 and University Park Water District No. 4.
Commissioners rejected a bid from Larson Construction for the gravity sewer collection system project for Lakeside Heights and water production and distribution facilities for University Park. They decided to place a hold on the project to discuss more it at a later date.
Commissioners John Ward, Kathryn Focke, and Greg McKinley all agreed the project needs to be revisited to address newer problems that weren’t present when project planning first started six years ago.
“It’s not adequate now compared to six years ago,” Commissioner John Ward said.
David Alexander, a Lakeside Heights resident, asked how the county plans to work with the residents.
“Are you going to work on all the lots or just the ones involved in the project?” Alexander asked.
Deputy county counselor Craig Cox mentioned creating a new district since commissioners are thinking about expanding it since officials said the district is too small.
County officials in 2017 estimated the projects would cost $301,400, but the new estimate is $431,982, an increase of $130,582. The cost would be paid by the eight property owners it affects.
Cox said initially the county wasn’t going to receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, but the USDA eventually committed to contribute some funding.
USDA has provided $320,000 for the project — $139,000 through a grant and $181,000 through a loan that residents will pay back. The county was looking to apply for more USDA grants for the additional cost increases.