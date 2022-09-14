The Riley County Health Department planned to start providing the new “bivalent” doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines Thursday.
Officials said the county received the booster doses on Tuesday. “Bivalent” means it contains both the vaccine for the original COVID strain and one to protect against the omicron variant.
People are eligible to receive the bivalent boosters if it’s been at least two months since they’ve completed primary vaccinations or have received the most recent booster dose. People 18 and older can get the Moderna vaccine, and people 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax vaccines are available at the Riley County Health Department. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
Cases
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 76 new cases in Riley County from Sept. 3 to 9. This represents a rate of 102.4 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high.
Geary County had 94 new cases (296.8 per 100,000), Pottawatomie County had 34 (139.4 per 100,000) and Wabaunsee County had 8 (115.4 per 100,000), placing those counties in the high category.
KDHE reported no new COVID-related deaths for Riley County with the total remaining at 95. Ascension Via Christi was caring for two COVID-positive patients Wednesday, and neither are on in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.
Riley County has reported 15,299 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.
Testing
The Riley County Health Department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appointments are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted. People can schedule appointments as soon as two hours in advance and as far as five days in advance.
“The process to get tested is simple and results are ready within 30 minutes,” said Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “We’re seeing more patients each for testing. There were about a dozen the first day and we’re expecting 20 today. Some people test positive with a home kit and want confirmation of the results from a medical professional, and most people who visit us have symptoms.”
The Riley County Health Department Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Drive also has at-hone tests in the lobby. The limit is one test kit per person, and each kit has two tests.