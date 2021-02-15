The Riley County Health Department plans to released updated coronavirus numbers Tuesday.
The department typically releases data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but it didn’t Monday because of President’s Day.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said testing at CiCo Park in Manhattan remained closed Monday. The department had not yet found an alternate site indoors to conduct virus testing during an extreme cold spell.
This week, staffers will continue vaccinating those aged 65 and older at a clinic Wednesday, Massimi said.
Vaccine clinics are planned for Thursday and Friday; Massimi said the department will contact those who need their dose with their appointment time.
As of Monday, the department still planned to have virus testing mobile clinics around the county. People can get tested at the Riley swimming pool, at 200 N. Clay St., from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. On Friday, people can get tested from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Rock Creek Church, 2610 Farm Bureau Road.
There will be two testing sites next week in Ogden and Randolph. Ogden’s event will be Feb. 23 at the Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St., from 10 a.m. to noon. People can get tested Feb. 24 in Randolph at the United Methodist Church, 105 West Garrison, from 10 a.m. to noon.