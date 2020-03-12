Voters will decide whether or not to extend the Riley County half-cent sales tax in November.
The Riley County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved putting a question on the ballot during the general election on Nov. 3, asking voters whether they want to extend the tax, which generates $3.1 million for the city, $1.8 million for Riley County as a whole, and $137,563 shared by other county cities, which include Ogden, Leonardville, Randolph and Riley.
This tax was put in place in 2002. Voters approved the tax again in 2012; it expires in 2022.
The question going on the ballot asks voters if they want to extend it for 10 years.
Last month, the Riley County Commission and Manhattan City Commission discussed whether to renew this tax or move forward with a proposed half-cent Manhattan sales tax.
The majority of the Manhattan City Commission favored a city-only tax, which would generate $1.4 million more than the half-cent Riley County sales tax. This increase is because the tax would apply to businesses on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan, which includes Walmart.
Riley County commissioners said Thursday that they are uncertain about what the Manhattan City Commission plans to do but indicated the Manhattan City Commission may want to list its own question for a proposed half-cent Manhattan sales tax on the ballot.
The two commissions plan to touch base on this subject in the future.