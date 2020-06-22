Riley County officials are finalizing the details for updated health regulations following an increase in coronavirus cases.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, said the new regulations will not increase the mass gathering size, and it will likely place restrictions on "certain businesses."
"With order number 13, there's likely to be some more restrictions on the bars and restaurants since that's where a lot of our cases are stemming back from," Gibbs said Monday afternoon. "So we want to do that in a good approach, you know, make sure that we take into consideration the Aggieville Businesss Association. We've already gotten some input from them, but we also want to look at the data that's available to us and make sure that we make a good decision for that next order."
Riley County saw an increase of 47 cases last week, many of them in the 18-24-year-old age range, officials said.
Gibbs said the county expected to see a jump in percent positives as the county reopened, but not this big of a jump.
"I think we may have let our guard down a little bit," Gibbs said.
According to Unacast, a company that tracks social distancing, Riley County has an F social distancing grade, as of Monday. The overall state grade is a D-.
Gibbs encourages social distancing as well as mask wearing among the public when social distancing measures are not able to be met.
The new order will be released Monday night or Tuesday, Gibbs said.
Riley County on Monday confirmed 29 coronavirus cases over the weekend, the biggest jump in new cases in one reporting period since the pandemic began.
The county is now up to 132 cases.
The previous largest jump in cases was 12, which occurred Friday.
Gibbs said there are 61 active cases in Riley County. There are 68 recovered cases and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, she said.
Gibbs told the Riley County Commission on Monday that of the total cases, 60% are males and 40% are females.
She said Ascension Via Christi Hospital has three positive patients, with one on a ventilator, as of Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 12,465 cases, 1,056 hospitalizations and 259 deaths statewide Monday.
That is up 406 cases, 21 hospitalizations and five deaths from Friday.
There have been 142,548 negative tests statewide.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported 51 cases in Pottawatomie County and 32 in Geary County Monday. That is up four cases in Pottawatomie County and one case in Geary County since Friday.