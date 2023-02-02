Riley County commissioners said Thursday they want to keep a third-floor shell space in the new EMS headquarters design to provide options if dispatch services move to the building in the future.
As of now, county officials have no plans to move dispatch operations, which are at the Riley County Police Department headquarters at 1001 South Seth Child Road. But commissioners, who didn’t officially vote on the matter, indicated they wanted the flexibility to potentially do so if it’s needed.
Riley County continues to work toward a new EMS headquarters facility to replace the current facility at 2011 Claflin Road. The proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays, crew living quarters, administrative offices for Emergency Medical Services, training rooms, emergency operations center and other related support services.
County clerk Rich Vargo said Archimages Architecture of Lenexa had been designing the facility with centralized dispatch in mind. He said this came from other emergency directors rather than RCPD officials, who haven't been on board with moving operations.
“(Other officials) thought this was an opportunity to potentially have a state-of-the-art, up-to-date space for centralized dispatch, possibly alleviate space concerns at the current (RCPD) administrative facility at no additional tax cost to our taxpayers,” he said. “This would be done with one-time federal funding.”
RCPD director Brian Peete said he appreciates the commission is looking forward to the future with its planning, but he also would prefer to keep the dispatch center where it is.
Riley County EMS director David Adams said he’s been back and forth on whether to leave RCPD dispatch operations at its headquarters or move it to the new EMS headquarters. But he said he deferred to RCPD’s desire to not move dispatch.
“If you’re talking about a catastrophic emergency — once a career type of situation — then it would be helpful if dispatch and (emergency operations center) worked together because that’s a long drawn out process,” he said. “If we have a tornado warning in the county, and we’ve opened up the EOC, it would be helpful to have one person over there (to help).”
Emergency management director Russel Stukey said there’s nothing broken, and “dispatch works great.”
Commissioner John Ford said the conversation doesn’t just involve what’s happening now.
“We’re building a new facility,” he said. “The hope is that’s going to be there for a very, very long time. … What’s the necessity five years down the road? Eight years down the road? Twenty years down the road?”
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said she wants the county to remain proactive rather than having to find additional room in the future.
“If we have the shell there, we won’t have to tear it apart and start over,” she said.
Voting precincts
Commissioners unanimously gave final approval to moving three voting precincts to another county commission district.
All three would move into District 1, which is the southern part of the county that includes portions of Manhattan, Ashland, Ogden and Zeandale.
The county will move Ward 8 Precinct 1, an area in north Manhattan north of Marlatt Avenue and east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, from District 2 to District 1. The county also will move Ward 4 Precincts 2 and 3, which are neighboring precincts in south Manhattan between Fort Riley Boulevard and Anderson Avenue, from District 3 to District 1.
Commissioner John Ford holds the seat in District 1, Commissioner Greg McKinley in District 2 and Commissioner Kathryn Focke in District 3.
The goal is to make the three districts more evenly distributed by population.
District 1 had the smallest share of the population with 21,683 people. District 2 had 24,981 people, and District 3 had the largest share with 25,295 people. The proposal moved 862 people from District 2 to 1 and 1,539 people from District 3 to 1.
The new totals are 24,084 in District 1; 24,119 in District 2; and 23,756 in District 3. The county’s population divided evenly would be 23,986 per district.