Riley County commissioners will hold a public hearing concerning the sewer project for Lakeside Heights District 3 and University Park No. 4, which is $130,582 over the original estimate.
The original estimate for the expansion project was $301,400, in 2017, according to Deputy County Attorney Craig Cox, and the new estimate is $431,982.
Cox explained Thursday that the commission has to hold a public hearing for the residents, who originally petitioned for the project, to voice their opinion. The increased costs will still fall on the residents it benefits, which is about eight or nine people. The hearing also would allow the commission to decide whether to move forward.
Commissioner John Ford asked why the project cost had almost doubled.
Riley County Public Works director John Ellermann said the increased costs come from inflation and materials such as PVC piping. He mentioned additional work required to dig through rock and a labor shortage as impactful to the price.
“We need more information as to why that’s happening,” Ford said. “Everybody, including those that are going to be paying for it, deserves to have that.”
Commissioner Kathryn Focke asked if another material could be used instead of PVC piping. Ellermann said no, and PVC lasts the longest.
County Clerk Rich Vargo said staff needs to have more concrete answers for residents when the public hearing is held on Nov. 10.
Ellermann said the project is funded by a $186,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and a $134,000 loan that will be paid by residents.
In other business, commissioners:
Unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Kansas riverfront project. The riverfront project, which Phil Anderson leads, is a project to develop the riverfront for outdoor activities and entertainment. Anderson said the project would be privately funded.
Unanimously approved a change in funding for replacing the West 32nd Avenue Bridge. The additional $4,750 funding is for 25 tons of asphalt to properly transition the existing road to the new bridge.
Unanimously approved a $146,653 bid from Shilling Construction for the High Plains Ranch Road asphalt overlay project. The construction company expects the project to take 10 days to finish.
Opened a bid for $89,780 for a new industrial shredder from Besa Equipment in Souderton, Penn.