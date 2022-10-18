The Riley County Health Department is hosting its annual Oct-FLU-ber Fest Thursday to get residents vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.
Residents have the opportunity to get vaccinated at the 10th annual event from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Family Child and Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.
The event will offer flu vaccines and COVID-19 bivalent booster doses.
Each child receiving a flu shot will be given a free pumpkin while supplies last, and there will be free books, plus a mini farmers market. The health department will be giving 150 $10 vouchers (1 per family) to spend at the mini farmers market on the event day.
“Making vaccinations easy to access and adding some fun to the process has been really helpful,” said Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “Getting vaccinated benefits you, your family and the community. We hope you can stop by and see us.”
To speed up the check-in process, people can complete the paperwork ahead of time by visiting rileycountyks.gov/flu, print the flu registration form for the appropriate age group, and bring it to the event.
Flu vaccines will be free for uninsured or underinsured children through the Vaccines for Children immunization program and a grant from the Memorial Hospital Association. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
A limited number of reduced-cost shots for uninsured or underinsured adults are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For those vaccine recipients, there will be a $20 vaccine administration fee. Otherwise, adults without insurance can pay the full cost of $41 for the standard flu vaccine.