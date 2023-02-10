Starting in March, the Riley County Attorney’s Office will receive temporary extra help to deal with a backlog of criminal cases caused by the COVID pandemic.
The Riley County Commission on Thursday approved the office’s request to contract attorney services to assist with some lower-level cases. Officials didn’t give the name of the attorney who will provide the service.
County human resources manager Elizabeth Ward said the contract isn’t drafted yet, and the attorney’s name wouldn’t be public information until it is signed.
County attorney Barry Wilkerson said the office has gotten through a lot of the urgent cases, but it still faces a backlog of lower-level felonies and misdemeanors.
“These are lower-level cases, but a lot of them still have victims,” he said.
Riley County courts were closed for several months in 2020 because of COVID, and the area had no trials conducted from February 2020 to late May or early June 2021.
“Obviously, we’ve been under a lot of constraints over the last couple of years that (the office is) trying to work out of,” commissioner Greg McKinley said.
Wilkerson said the transient nature of the area with Kansas State University and Fort Riley does create some issues.
“The longer you hold off filing (cases), the worse it gets because then we have to bring witnesses back from other jurisdictions if the case goes to trial,” he said. “That of course costs money because we have to pay for lodging, meals and travel expenses.”
Wilkerson said the attorney would work 20 to 24 hours a week. According to agenda documents, the attorney’s rate would be $90 per hour for no more than 700 hours beginning March 1 through the end of December. That would mean a total of $63,000 if all 700 hours are used.
However, officials said they hope to finish the work by Sept. 1, which would reduce the cost to around $52,000.
Ward said she set the rate based on the market and what the average county attorney’s salary would be per hour. She said administrators hoped to address most of the cost through personnel funds already in the budget.
Ward said the temporary service will help the county’s attorneys with their workload.
“From my perspective, we’re talking about incredible caseloads, incredible hours and the potential burnout,” she said. “Even some of the staff who have been there long term has been feeling an extra burden since the pandemic.”
In other business, the commission approved Riley County community corrections transferring a total of $16,260 from client services to payroll.
The Kansas Department of Corrections requires the commission to approve budget adjustments totaling $5,000 or more, or 1% of the budget, whichever is higher.
Last year, the commission approved a 10.5% raise for corrections employees, which matches what other county employees received. The state funds the corrections department, but the county is providing the funds for the raise.
Shelly Williams, Riley County community corrections director, said the department underprojected how much the increase would cost across the board. She said the county being on a calendar year and the state operating on a fiscal year contributed to the issue.
“Because (the years) cross over, we’re dealing with several different budgets,” she said.
The adjustments were $10,750 for adult services payroll and $5,510 for juvenile services payroll. Officials said the money will allow the department to meet payroll expenses through June 30.
Williams said any additional needs from client services could be met for grants.