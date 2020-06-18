Riley County will receive almost $15 million from the federal government to help the county in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Riley County will get $14.994 million, Geary County will receive $6.377 million, Pottawatomie County will collect $4.931 million and Clay County will get $1.6 million.
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, hosted a town hall Wednesday evening via Zoom to collect feedback about where the money should go in these counties. He said the money will be distributed into four key areas: economic development, infrastructure, education and health.
The state of Kansas received a total of $1.25 billion from the federal government to distribute to county governments. The Mercury previously reported Sedgwick and Johnson counties already received their share because the federal government decided to directly give funding to counties with a population of more than 500,000 people. Johnson County received about $116 million while Sedgwick County received about $99 million, officials previously said.
People in the meeting such as Bob Copple, Ascension Via Christi hospital chief executive officer, and Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, expressed support for putting some of this money toward collecting more personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing supplies.
“I think that’s really key that we have that available, especially for our vulnerable population,” Copple said.
Smith said testing supplies and PPE are essential for businesses to function.
“Those two items are so critical for our business community to ... be able to survive and prosper going forward,” Smith said.
USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade also talked about the importance of stockpiling masks.
“From the school district standpoint, as we’re looking at the multiple scenarios that we’re planning,” he said, “I appreciate Bob’s comments and comments of others, that we have to look at these other issues, the mask availability, and I know our nurses are working with Bob and his staff on the availability of those things.”
He said the worst-case scenario for the school district would be closing schools again. Gov. Laura Kelly ended all in-person classes for the 2019-20 school year in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Wade said the school district would need $1 million to help with distance learning for students to get devices and connectivity, if the schools closed again.
“That’s an equity issue that we have difficulty being able to meet that need right now,” he said. “That if we had that, that would allow us to free up the funds to be able to do the PPE, the training for staff, the training for families to be able to do the other things we need.”