Rules in Riley County including a mass gathering limit of 50 people, restaurants and bars closing at midnight, and service to only seated customers will expire at the end of February.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs issued the latest coronavirus regulations on Wednesday night. It goes into effect 11:59 p.m. on Sunday and will remove the vast majority of regulations.
People will still have to wear masks in any public space in Riley County, but health officials will review the mask ordinance in a month.
Additionally, people will not have to go through an event request process through the health department anymore.
Gibbs loosened restrictions because of criteria set by the emergency operations center command staff. The criteria the county met included the county rate of positive tests staying under 7% for four weeks, local hospital and healthcare systems not being overwhelmed, the county maintaining less than five active outbreaks for six weeks and declining trends in positive tests.