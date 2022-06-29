Riley County will stop administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on July 9.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said the health department will no longer carry the vaccine because of the blood clot risks that come with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
However, county health officials said they are unaware of any blood clots or adverse reactions with doses given by the department.
In May, the Food and Drug Administration said it would limit the vaccine to people 18 and older who:
Had a severe reaction after an mRNA vaccine or severe allergic reaction to an ingredient in Pfizer or Moderna.
Would remain unvaccinated because of limited access to Pfizer or Moderna.
Choose the J&J vaccine, despite safety concerns.
Cases remain ‘high’
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 92 new cases in Riley County from June 18-24, up 16 or 21% from the previous week.
This represents a rate of 123.9 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people. This is the second straight week the county has been in this category.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).
With 44 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 138.9 per 100,000, and with 29 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 118.9 per 100,000. With 10 new cases, Wabaunsee County has a 144.3 per 100,000 incident rate, placing all three counties in the high category.
There have been 14,104 cases and 89 COVID-related deaths in Riley County. Ascension Via Christi was caring for two COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday.
Starting Thursday, children 6 months of age and older can get a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. A parent or legal guardian must be present with any child under 18 years old.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.