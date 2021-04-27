The Riley County Commission on Thursday will discuss the potential of ending the countywide mask mandate early.
Commissioner Greg McKinley mentioned Monday that over the weekend he had gone to Branson, Missouri, which recently repealed its local mask mandate.
“They don’t have any restrictions. It’s up to the individuals,” McKinley said. “Some people wore them, some people didn’t. Some companies or businesses require you to have a mask and some didn’t. It was left up to the individuals, which I don’t know why we couldn’t do that here.”
The current countywide mask mandate is in place until 11:59 p.m. May 16, which aligns with the Manhattan city mask mandate. Officials chose that date as it follows the spring commencement of local schools.
Riley County’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases has remained below 5% for 12 weeks in a row. The health department reported 28 active cases in its most recent update on Wednesday.
County commissioners, acting in their capacity as the Riley County Board of Health, can choose to repeal the mandate before May 16, following discussions with Julie Gibbs, the local health officer.
In previous meetings, commissioners said they already have seen lax mask usage in areas outside the city but sometimes within the city as well.
“I’ve come to the conclusion on this one that basically everybody is doing what they’re doing anyway,” Chairman John Ford said. “And when the 16th comes, it’s going to be what it’s going to be.”
Ford said he counted three mask-wearers at the Kansas Republican Party Convention at the Hilton Garden Inn, which had about 500 attendees Friday and Saturday. He said he didn’t wear a mask over the weekend, and many people are tired of them.
Ford said he has gone back and forth on whether the mandate should be rescinded early or not, but he has said he would not support an extension after it expires.
McKinley added repealing the county mandate wouldn’t alter the city’s ordinance, nor the decisions of school districts.
Focke said she, too, was unsure of how to proceed.
“I know people aren’t following it in many places but … the thing is between the city and the county is confusing, like where are the (boundary) lines and all that,” she said.
Ford mentioned the upcoming agenda item to local community leaders during Monday’s intergovernmental luncheon meeting, adding the public will have opportunity to weigh in. He said the county has been receiving a lot of pushback, particularly from its rural-residing residents, on the matter.
“I just want to say that’s disappointing from the city perspective, and the commitments that we’ve had with each other,” Manhattan city commissioner Linda Morse said after hearing about the potential repeal. “This has been so bumpy.”