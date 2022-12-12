Riley County commissioners plan to decide Thursday between two citizen candidates for the Riley County police board.
Commissioners on Monday interviewed Patricia Hudgins, a current member of the board, to renew for a second term on the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board. Rhonda Zellweger, retired deputy sheriff from New York, is also interviewing for the board, but officials said she wasn’t able to make it because of to personal conflicts.
Commissioners are looking to reschedule and want to make a decision at its next meeting.
During her interview, Hudgins said what’s important to her is city engagement. In her application, she said she would be willing to report back to county meetings monthly to help build a better connection with the community, which currently is not being done by any member.
Prior to being a part of the law board, Hudgins served on the Manhattan-Ogden school board — including a stint as vice president — where she adopted annual budgets.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke asked Hudgins what she has accomplished on the law board.
Hudgins said she first started off on the search committee for the selection of former RCPD Director Dennis Butler. After that, she got interested in the police board. She said throughout her past two years, she helped with policies and helped negotiate the contract for the new RCPD Director Brian R. Peete.
The new board will begin their two-year terms in January.
In other business, Katharine Hensler, Riley County Historical Museum director, announced that a PBS Wichita Documentary will be featuring the Goodnow House State Historic Site.