Riley County commissioners will consider adding “stronger language” for mask wearing in the next health order at its upcoming Monday commission meeting.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs asked commissioners Thursday if they would consider amending the mask-wearing language at the next meeting. Commissioners agreed to have that discussion next week.
Gibbs said she is working on the next local health order for the county.
“I wanted to get order no. 16 out sooner rather than later to get bars ready and prepared,” Gibbs said.
When asked by The Mercury, Gibbs didn’t provide additional details on the new order, which she said is still being developed.
Commissioners previously nixed the idea of “strongly” encouraging or recommending masks, opting to just recommend or encourage wearing a mask.
Commissioner Ron Wells said during his commissioner comments that he was in favor of strongly recommending or encouraging wearing a mask since the Manhattan City Commission’s mask-wearing mandate covers the city, which has the majority of the cases in Riley County.
Wells said he thinks those in county rural areas, such as farmers, should be able to decide if they want to wear a mask.
“That should be their decision,” he said.
Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez said he was not in favor of the stronger language, but did signal approval for a discussion Monday.
“We’ll see Monday what’s going to happen with the whole thing,” he said.
Rodriguez said he wants to consider everyone in the county.
“I know farmers are out there by themselves,” he said. “It’s a hard one to enforce, so I don’t really think it’s something we need to do, to put a mask requirement on when you can’t enforce it.”
Commissioner John Ford also gave approval for a Monday discussion.
In addition, budget and finance officer Tami Robison provided an update Thursday to the commission on the coronavirus funding from the federal government.
Initial assessments on funding requests from cities, schools, universities, colleges and other entities are due to the county Friday.
“Hopefully after the following week, we’ll have a plan in place for additional programs in getting assessments in on those and working towards other programs,” Robison said.
Riley County received almost $15 million in federal government funding earlier this week. This money is aimed to help the county during the coronavirus pandemic. Riley County will distribute some of this money to cities, schools and other entities.
The money is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act. The funding must be used for coronavirus-related expenses and any unspent money will be returned to the government.
The state of Kansas collected $1.25 billion from the federal government to distribute to Kansas counties.
Robison said Witt O’Brien’s, the consultant Riley County hired to help with distributing CARES funding, is also helping Geary County. Sedgwick County also hired Witt O’Brien’s.
In his Riley County Police Department update, director Dennis Butler said several of the dispatch employees had to self-isolate last week after a dispatch employee had a family member — who they lived with — test positive for the coronavirus, but all of those tests came back negative for the employees.
“But we continue to take all of that very seriously,” Butler said.
Butler said the department has not issued any citations for people not wearing masks within the city yet, but the police department has followed up on some complaints.
Ford said he thinks the police department is doing a great job with this.
“I like how you guys are approaching this issue with the masks,” Ford said to Butler. “You’re doing an outstanding job with that, and I appreciate those efforts and the ongoing efforts as well.”
Additionally, commissioners Thursday held interviews for the planning and development director position, officials said. They went into executive sessions to discuss the position.
Officials said they do not anticipate announcing the selected candidate Thursday for either the planning director position or the emergency services director position.
Commissioners last week interviewed applicants for the emergency services director position.