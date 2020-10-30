Riley County commissioners reached a consensus Thursday to carry out an asbestos inspection in the old First Christian Church building.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said chair Marvin Rodriguez.
This inspection will cost under $2,000, possibly around $1,700, county officials estimated.
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo suggested last week that the commission should move forward with the inspection.
“And that way we would have an idea where we were at,” said Leon Hobson, public works director.
Commissioners Ron Wells and John Ford agreed.
Commissioners last Thursday delayed a decision to demolish or keep the building. Regardless of the decision, commissioners said they would have determine the level of asbestos.
The county plans to address the question again once two new commissioners are sworn in after the new year; Wells and Rodriguez are leaving office after losing in their respective primaries.
The county purchased the church at 115 Courthouse Plaza in May for $852,000. The building was built in 1909 and is across the parking lot from the county office building.
The county eventually hopes to use the area for offices whether it’s in the old church or a new building.