The Riley County Commission Monday voted to begin negotiations with a Lenexa firm for the design of a new headquarters for Riley County EMS.
Commissioners voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Archimages, an architecture firm based in Lenexa.
A selection committee consisting of EMS Director David Adams, EMS Assistant Director Josh Gering, Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey, Planning Director Amanda Smeller, County Clerk Rich Vargo and Public Works Director John Ellerman interviewed five firms earlier this month.
Those firms were Anderson Knight Architects/Stewart-Cooper-Newell Architects, Manhattan; Finkle Williams Architecture/TCA Architecture, Lenexa; BBN Architects, Inc./Redstone Architects, Inc., Manhattan; GLMV Architecture/Lemay, Ericson, Wilcox Architects, Wichita; and Archimages.
Adams said he felt Archimages was the best choice because of the firm’s experience with EMS facilities and the specific needs for those services.
“They overall brought us the best package,” Adams said. “They’ve done it all, and they’ve done it very recently.”
County officials said the department’s current headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road, built in 1980, no longer meets EMS needs. The new facility would be at the same location, and the county would demolish the old building.
Ellerman said he would reach out to the firm as soon as possible with the goal of bringing back a cost estimate in a couple of weeks. If they are unable to reach an agreement, he said, they would contact the next firm.
County officials previously said they want the new headquarters to include more ambulance and equipment bays, updated sleeping areas for on-call staff and more offices and training rooms.
They also would want the new building to house the Emergency Management/Riley County Fire District No. 1, a conference/training room, offices, an Emergency Operations Center and a possible dispatch center.
Officials haven’t said how much a new EMS facility would cost.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke wanted to make sure the selection process was fair to the local firms. Commissioner John Ford said it was important to get the most qualified candidate rather than basing the decision solely on the firm’s location or the lowest cost.
“We’re talking about a critical facility that’s going to be in place for generations of Riley Countians to come,” Ford said. “That’s the priority over everything.”