COVID-19 vaccines will begin for children six months old to five years old on Thursday at the Riley County Health Department at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for the age group. A parent or legal guardian must be present for any child under 18.
“The vaccine shipment arrived (Tuesday), and we will be ready to see young patients starting Thursday,” Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said. “Vaccines are the best way to provide durable protection from the virus and guard against potential complications from severe disease.”
Gibbs said residents who have questions should talk to their child’s pediatrician because they will know most about a child’s particular medical needs and give appropriate medical advice. Local pediatricians also will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to young children.
Officials said the availability of vaccines for young children will affect childcare facilities. Close contacts are no longer automatically quarantined if the child is up to date on vaccines. On May 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the protocol for isolation and quarantine in early child care and education program.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.