A production company for the HBO TV series “Somebody Somewhere” is getting permission to use the Riley County Historical Museum and some of its assets in filming.
The show, which stars Manhattan native Bridget Everett, is now in its second season. It’s set in Manhattan, though most of the filming takes place in Chicago.
Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the use of museum assets, including the collections, building and grounds, for Most of the Time LLC. Filming will take place in late August, according to the documents.
The Riley County Historical Museum, a county government entity, is the owner of the museum building, signage and the museum’s official name. The Riley County Historical Society, a private entity, is the owner of the collections, exhibits, and off-site properties such as the Wolf House Museum and Rocky Ford School.
The RCHS Executive Committee approved its version of the releases on June 28, according to a memo. The Kansas Historical Society is also involved and has been presented with its own version of the documents.
A location agreement said producers would want “exterior establishing shots of the museum building, as well as select interior shots.”
There are no expected costs with the project.
The first season of the show included shots of several Manhattan locations and local businesses, including Varsity Donuts, Rock-A-Belly Deli and Reed & Elliott Jewelers.
“I think in Season 1, you know, we definitely were so lucky to get to use a lot of Manhattan landmarks,” Everett said in an interview with The Mercury in April. “I know that we want to showcase more if Manhattan’s open to it, or K-State. We really wanted to have Johnny Kaw, so maybe that can happen this year. There’s a lot of like, you’ve got to have waivers and all that business, but certainly, we’d love to come back and do more.”