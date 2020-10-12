Riley County is planning to hire a public information officer.
Riley County commissioners Monday approved 2-1 adding a full-time public information officer position. The job would pay an estimated $55,705.60. The first 64 weeks of pay would be covered by a grant, but after that, it would have to be absorbed by the county budget.
This employee would report to the county clerk’s office; it will be a full-time and regular position for the county.
“I think it’s a good investment,” said commissioner Ron Wells.
The Riley County Health Department received a coronavirus staffing and infrastructure grant in August, officials said. The grant will pay for the position in 2020 and 2021.
Wells and chairman Marvin Rodriguez signaled support for the creation of the position.
“I think it’s an excellent, excellent idea in this time and place,” Rodriguez said.
Commissioner John Ford said he wanted to wait a little longer to get more information on the position before voting in favor of it.
“I’m going to say no at this time just because I still want to review that and see where we’re at,” Ford said.
The position will handle public information duties related to the coronavirus pandemic. Up to this point, those duties have been temporarily handled by Vivienne Uccello, who is the public information officer for the city government.
Uccello is returning back to full-time duties for the city government.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, and other officials recommended that the county hires its own officer, said Rich Vargo, county clerk.
In addition to coronavirus news, the position would provide information on general county operations.