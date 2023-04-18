Riley County officials on Monday attempted to address two residents’ concerns about the Manhattan city government’s levee project.
Amanda Webb, planning director, and Darrin Hobbs, planning compliance specialist, provided information and answered questions about the project during the county commission meeting.
During the March 20 commission meeting, residents Richard and Angela Britt raised concerns about the project to the commission. Richard specifically pointed out what he said was the city’s lack of a “no-rise” certificate for the entire project, which is needed for floodway projects. To receive a certificate, a state-license engineer needs to determine the project won’t increase flooding risks.
ESI Contracting of Kansas City, Kansas, is working on the $30 million project, which involves raising the levee height along the Big Blue River from the intersection of Casement Road and Hayes Drive, south of the confluence of the Kansas and Big Blue rivers, wrapping around upstream just west of the wastewater treatment plant. New relief wells and earthen berms will be added for further levee protection. The levee height will rise between 0.5 and 3.5 feet at various points across nearly the entire 5-mile levee.
Webb and Hobbs provided an array of information such as the overall site plans, approval from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and a memorandum provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City district.
They highlighted the sections of these documents to address the Britts’ concerns, and officials said the entire project has the certification.
The commission agreed to have both parties look over the provided information and discuss the issue on another day because of time restraints.
The project is set to be completed by mid-to-late 2024.
Later in the meeting, Elizabeth Ward, human resources director, presented a merit and cost of living adjustment (COLA) pay request for employees in 2024.
Ward presented Consumer Price Index information that showed the cost of living for urban workers in the Midwest was 8% for the year ending in December 2022.
The current pay scale accounts for an increase in merit-based salaries of $486,630 for all county employees in 2024. With the proposed COLA increase, it would be $2.7 million in additional pay.
The commission tabled the request because of the size of the proposed increase. They plan to discuss further at a later date.