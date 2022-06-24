Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann on Thursday asked for $255,000 to replace the Tabor Valley bridge.
Ellermann requested money from the capital improvement fund to replace the bridge at Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road. Meeting documents say the bridge is structurally deficient and needs annual inspections.
Commissioners took no action, instead asking Ellermann to confirm whether funds already were set aside for the project.
Commissioners and County Clerk Rich Vargo said they remember previous discussions on the bridge but not funding details.
Vargo said sometimes boards will set money aside for special projects even though the project is not “active” yet.
In other business, commissioners approved:
An out-of-state travel request for Shelly Williams, Sandi Harper and Megan Lewis to attend the National Association of Drug Court Professionals' All Rise conference in Nashville.
Adding Justin Brenner and Travis Hummel to the Solid Waste Management Committee. Brenner replaced Dennis Peterson, who asked to be removed from the committee. Brenner, assistant noxious weed director for the county, will represent the unincorporated area of Riley County. Hummel replaces Charly Pottorf. Betty Book also requested to be removed from the committee, which leaves a Manhattan city government representative slot vacant.
A corrected Paylocity agreement. The agreement corrected the Riley County name in the agreement.