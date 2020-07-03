Gov. Laura Kelly's mandate that requires Kansans to wear masks in public spaces stands in Riley County — at least for now.
Riley County commissioners Thursday took no action regarding a mask resolution. A recent state law has placed limits on Kelly's emergency authority, and counties can choose to opt out of the mandate. Officials in Geary and Pottawatomie counties on Thursday chose to recommend mask use rather than make it a mandate.
Commissioners discussed whether to have a more restrictive or less restrictive mask resolution for the county during a meeting Thursday afternoon, which continued from Thursday morning's commission meeting. Kelly's mandate went into effect Friday.
Commissioners Ron Wells and John Ford indicated they do not necessarily support the governor's executive order and want to see what Manhattan city commissioners do with a potential mask mandate in the city before making any decisions. Chairman Marvin Rodriguez was absent from the meeting.
"By allowing this to stand right now, it gives us an opportunity to see, number one, what the city does, and that will incorporate what I call the 'hot spots,'" Wells said.
The majority of the Manhattan City Commission said Tuesday they would support some type of mask mandate, so the commission plans to discuss a local ordinance at this upcoming Tuesday's meeting.
Wells said he did not want to make the Riley County Police Department enforce these rules or issue fines to people who do not wear masks.
Ford said he thought the executive order is "very cumbersome and broad."
"I think that we should be able to what we need to do here locally to get through this," he said.
"Absolutely," Wells said, agreeing with Ford.
During the meeting, two people spoke in favor of a mandate, and one woman expressed her opposition. Debbie Nuss, chair of the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, spoke in support of a mask mandate.
"I know wearing face masks is complicated for some people, there's no doubt," Nuss said. "But it was complicated for people for awhile to adjust to seat belts, no smoking ordinances, how we address food safety issues at restaurants. We adapt. We do it over time, and we'll do that in this case, because if we don't, we are going to be back at a stay-at-home order."
Previously, the coalition sent a letter to officials in support of a mask mandate.
Local attorney Brenda Jordan pushed back against requiring face masks.
"At some point, we have to start letting people make their personal choices, uphold their constitutional rights to make that," Jordan said.
Riley County Health Department Julie Gibbs said she will issue a new health order next week with potential guidelines on mask-wearing and potential restrictions on bars and restaurants. Ford said he would be in favor of a 14-day mask mandate in the county.
Once the details are determined, officials said the new order would go into effect on Wednesday.