Riley County commissioners on Monday tabled a decision on increasing pay for community corrections employees.
Commissioners pushed the discussion back to Thursday, citing a desire to review costs to the county and funding sources.
Shelly Williams, Riley County community corrections director, requested an additional $24,455 for pay increases for the rest of 2022 to meet the 10.5% increase that other county employees will get. The corrections department is funded by the state, but they are county employees. Williams proposed an additional $69,194 for employees for fiscal year 2023. The increases factor in grants received from the state.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke supports the raises, but said she would like other counties that benefit from services provided by Riley County to help pay for costs.
Commissioner Greg McKinley said the county would just have to bite the bullet. “If we give it this year, we are signing it for next year,” McKinley said. “We can’t give it for this six months and take it away next year.”
County Clerk Rick Vargo said this is something the county has kicked around for decades, and he has seen the difficulties for Williams. “I get tired of bailing the state out of things that they should be funding,” Vargo said.
Vargo suggested to commissioners that unused personnel funds could be used to fund the 2022 portion, and the rest can be a part of the budget discussion for 2023.
Commissioner John Ford said he can reasonably justify the amount for 2022, but he is unsure about 2023.
Williams said if commissioners do not approve the increase, she will keep staff pay at its current level and break-even for the year.
While holding off on a pay increase, commissioners unanimously approved more juvenile intake and assessment service on-call officers. The officer handles calls after hours Monday through Friday and on weekends.
Williams said it is ideal to have six to eight on-call officers, so they do not get burnt out. She said it is not uncommon to get called out 2-3 nights per week. Currently, there are three officers, and she is looking to hire three more people. Williams said the department is budgeting $15,084 for daily on-call fees and $14,994 for hourly rates for the fiscal year 2023.
Other business
- County Appraiser Anna Burson is requesting $1.84 million for the fiscal year 2023, which is an increase of $119,444 or 7% from the 2022 budget. Burson said non-personnel expenditures are up 22% over prior years because of increased costs and spending in multiple areas like postal services, fee appraisers, contracts for studies, and analysis used for value defense. Burson said counties are expected to provide their own appraisal studies analysis and fee appraisals when testifying at the Board of Tax Appeals.
- Barry Wilkerson, Riley County Attorney, asked for $2.3 million for 2023, a 3% increase from the 2022 budget. Most of the increases are for salaries and personnel costs. One line item Wilkerson said is hard to predict is witness fees because they depend on how many cases the courts gets in a year and other things like out-of-state witnesses.
- Katharine Hensler, Riley County Museum director, said the Wolf photography studio at 630 Fremont St. needs repairs. The building needs exterior paint, roof edging, gutter rounding and window repair. She said the building needs replacement of wood at the foundation because of water damage. The Preservation Committee is collecting bids from contractors for the repairs.