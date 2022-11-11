Riley County commissioners tabled their decision on a north county water and sewer project that increased about 43% in cost.
The commission on Thursday held a public hearing for a gravity sewer collection system project for Lakeside Heights Sewer District No. 3 and water production and distribution facilities for University Park Water District No. 4. The affected area is north of Manhattan near Tuttle Creek Lake.
Commissioners said they didn’t have all the information they needed to make a decision. Commissioners said they want to know more about why the price increased. The commission also wants to inform property owners of their potential options if the commission decides to quit the project.
County officials in 2017 estimated the projects would cost $301,400, but the new estimate is $431,982, an increase of $130,582. The cost would be paid by the eight property owners it affects.
Commissioner John Ford said the commission is not getting the entire picture.
“You come in here at a 43% increase. I don’t get any of the numbers as to why we got there to begin with,” Ford said. “I know its been a five, almost six-year project, but everybody, including the homeowners, need to know each piece of this that they’re going to be responsible for, and I don’t feel like we’re getting that information.”
Meeting documents say the cost of material, digging through rock, and shortage of contract labor is the reason why the price increased by 43%.
Cox said by state law, if the project cost increased by 10%, the county had to hold a public hearing.
If the commission chose to end the project, any costs incurred will be assessed to the property owners affected. County officials said it’s $4,889, but the commission asked staff members to check that number.
Deputy county counselor Craig Cox said initially the county wasn’t going to receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, but the USDA eventually committed to contribute some funding.
USDA has provided $320,000 for the project — $139,000 through a grant and $181,000 through a loan that residents will pay back. The county is looking to apply for more USDA grants for the additional cost increases.
Residents at the meeting also sought more information about the project.
Jeff Newell, a resident in the area, said the process started for him in 2017 when he signed up for the project. Newell said he wants to know where the extra costs for the project came from. Newell said it’s a gamble to kill the project because a property would become worthless unless the county provides variances to allow for owners to build wells or other facilities for water and sewer needs.
Resident Martin Henneberg said the process is getting drawn out and more expensive. He said if the county could get the additional funding, he would be in favor of moving forward with it.
Resident Randy Taylor wondered if he would be able to ask for a property variance. Cox said the county would have to look at his property. He said he couldn’t not guarantee anything, but the county would give options to property owners if the project is dissolved.
The commission expects to revisit the topic on Nov. 21.
In other business, commissioners denied a bid for an industrial shredder from Basa Equipment of Souderton, Pa. The commission agreed it would be cheaper to contract out the shredding. It would have cost the county $89,780 for the new shredder.