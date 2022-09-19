Riley County commissioners were set to vote on the 2023 budget Monday. But officials postponed it because the county made an error in what it gave to The Mercury for a legal advertisement of the budget.
Darell Edie, county budget and finance officer, told The Mercury that the county submitted a pre-audited version of the budget rather than a final audited version, which he said isn’t yet complete.
The state requires counties to submit a legal ad to their county’s newspaper of record — The Mercury in this instance — prior to a budget hearing and vote.
County officials said they anticipate holding a budget hearing on Oct. 3 after a corrected version of the budget is published in The Mercury.
On the pre-audited budget, the total Riley County budget for 2023 is $90.7 million, an increase of $17 million from 2022.
The county’s general fund increased by $12 million for the 2023 budget. Riley County’s budget and finance officials said the general fund increase includes about $4 million more in employee salaries from the start of 2022. In May, the commission approved $1.2 million midyear increase to raise all employees by 10.5%, and the 2023 budget includes an additional $2.8 million to bring all county positions to “current market-rate pay.”
In addition, the capital improvement fund, which contains funding for county infrastructure projects, increased by $3.7 million, or an 85% increase from $4.3 million to about $8 million. The Riley County Health Department’s budget increased by $695,897, going from $4.6 million and proposed at $5.3 million, a 15% increase.
Edie said the county received about $14 million in federal coronavirus-relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act that will go toward the 2023 budget.
Edie said the county has to approve its budget by Nov. 1.
In publishing an pre-audited budget, Edie said the county “pushed it” to meet the state’s deadline for declaring it would exceed the revenue-neutral rate, which is Tuesday.
The commission did hold a public hearing to exceed the revenue-neutral rate for the Riley County and Fire District No. 1 budgets. Exceeding the revenue-neutral rate means the county intends to collect more tax dollars than collected the previous year. Commissioners unanimously approved exceeding the revenue neutral rate.
The owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 would pay $520.42 for a $107,210 home in 2023, considering the valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21%. This doesn’t include the Manhattan city government of the school district, which sets its own tax rates.
Commissioners previously unanimously approved a mill levy at 42.211 mills, a 0.074-mill decrease from 2022. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. The county’s total budget proposal stood at $90.774 million, up from $73.908 million in 2022, a 22% increase.
Lakeside Heights sewer
Evan McMillan, assistant county engineer, gave commissioners a proposed bid for construction work for the Lakeside Heights sewer expansion. Meeting documents say the project gives Lakeside Heights residents access to reliable sewer and water infrastructure.
Larson Construction submitted a bid for $329,641, but the county negotiated the bid down to $321,141.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $320,000 in funding for the project.
Some of it has already been used for design fees, so there is $219,000 left. This means they need an extra $101,841 for construction, which would be funded by the taxpayers of Lakeside Heights through fees.
McMillan said the increase comes from inflation and increased materials cost.
The negotiated $8,500 reduction is for the construction company to trench lines rather than bore lines.
Commissioners did not take action on the item. McMillan said he needs to take the negotiated bid back for Lakeside Heights residents to approve. If approved, it will go before the commission.