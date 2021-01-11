Monday was orientation day for the newest Riley County commissioners.
Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley were sworn in as commissioners at the beginning of the regular meeting Monday. Chief Judge Grant Bannister administered the swearing-in ceremonies for the newly-elected county officials. McKinley and Focke were elected in November, and replace outgoing commissioners Marvin Rodriguez and Ron Wells.
McKinley represents the second county district, while Focke represents the third district. John Ford maintains his seat on the commission, and is now commission chair.
During the meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation designating Jan. 16-18 as a time to celebrate the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Kevin Bryant, co-chair of the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee, said a virtual community celebration showcasing the entries in the committee’s annual art and writing contest will be held Jan. 16 through Facebook Live.
“The most important thing we do is the art and writing contest,” Bryant said. “Even though it’ll be virtual, it’s amazing that we still honor Dr. King no matter what.”
MLK committee member Suzanne Glymour said they had more than 120 entries in the contest, and that they all show astonishing depth of compassion and thought.
“We have extracted some of the most moving and salient and powerful nuggets from these essays,” Glymour said. “The artistic talent was really astonishing; I’m very proud of our community.”
The virtual event will also feature Prisca Barnes, the president/CEO of Storytime Village Inc., a Wichita-based nonprofit organization that serves low-income children and families.
Barnes’ speech topic will be on the impact of the Dockum Drugstore sit-in of 1958. Local faith communities will hold Sunday services focusing on Dr. King’s words on Jan. 17, and a prayer breakfast will be held online on Jan. 18.
COVID EXHIBIT
In other business, Cheryl Collins, director of the Riley County Historical Museum, said her staff has begun to receive items for the museum to document the COVID-19 pandemic locally, and the layout of exhibits have been adjusted to allow for more physical distancing between museum patrons. Collins said her staff has also been developing a hands-on mystery project for children to work on from home as a sort of enrichment effort.
“One upside to 2020 is it kind of stretched out imaginations and capabilities with learning,” Collins said. “We had to figure out new ways to get local history to our people.”
NEW POSITIONS
In other business, commissioners approved hiring Julie Miller as a full-time public health nurse at a monthly salary of $5307.47, and Alice Massimi as public information officer at an annual salary of $65,707.
They also received information from deputy county counselor Craig Cox on a virtual seven-day conference for new commissioners provided by the Kansas Association of Counties.
The next county meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m.