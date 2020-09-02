Riley County has surpassed the 1,000 mark as the county has 1,045 total cases of the coronavirus, as of Wednesday.
Officials also announced the county's sixth coronavirus-related death; a 91-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
The man was a resident of the Homestead of Manhattan Assisted Living Facility, officials said. Officials have not declared this area as an outbreak as testing of staff and patients is ongoing.
However, officials did declare a new outbreak at Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Kansas State University. The sorority has six cases, officials said.
Riley County has 123 new cases since Monday, officials said. This is the second largest increase in cases since the pandemic began. The largest increase was 136 cases Friday.
Officials said 88% of the new cases involve people aged 18-24 years old. Numbers have surged since the return of college students to town.
Of the 1,045 total cases, 592 are active, 447 have recovered and six people have died after testing positive for the virus.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has three positive patients.
Riley County has active 11 outbreak locations, including sororities and fraternities: Alpha Delta Pi (6), Alpha Xi Delta (6), Chi Omega (5), Delta Sigma Phi (19), Kappa Delta (7), Kappa Kappa Gamma (6), K-State Football (10), Phi Delta Theta (21), Pi Beta Phi (5), Sigma Alpha Epsilon (6) and the Blue Valley school district office (7).
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 43,940 cases, 2,361 hospitalizations and 458 deaths statewide Wednesday. That was up 1,328 cases, 57 hospitalizations and 12 deaths from Monday. Geary County had 304 cases (an increase of nine) and Pottawatomie County had 157 (an increase of 12).