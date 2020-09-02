Riley County has surpassed the 1,000 mark with 1,045 total cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday.
Officials also announced the county’s sixth coronavirus-related death; a 91-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
The man was a resident of the Homestead of Manhattan Assisted Living Facility, officials said. Local health authorities are currently testing staff members and residents.
Officials on Wednesday also declared a new outbreak at Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Kansas State University. The sorority has six cases, officials said.
Local health officials announced Friday that they revoked all event permits for Greek houses at K-State for two weeks through Sept. 10. Officials said Thursday the period could be extended.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said health officials are meeting with representatives from K-State, local school districts and healthcare providers this week to determine steps for the community’s response to the virus in different populations.
“We value our relationship with our community partners and we continue to look forward to an open line of communication to make sure that our community stays safe,” Gibbs said.
Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 123 new cases since Monday. This was the second-largest increase in cases since the pandemic began. The largest increase was 136 cases confirmed last Friday.
Officials said 88% of the new cases involved people aged 18-24 years old. Numbers have surged since the return of college students to town.
Of the 1,045 total cases, 592 were active, 447 have recovered and six people have died after testing positive for the virus.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had three positive patients, as of Wednesday.
Riley County has active 11 outbreak locations, including sororities and fraternities: Alpha Delta Pi (6), Alpha Xi Delta (6), Chi Omega (5), Delta Sigma Phi (19), Kappa Delta (7), Kappa Kappa Gamma (6), K-State Football (10), Phi Delta Theta (21), Pi Beta Phi (5), Sigma Alpha Epsilon (6) and the Blue Valley school district office (7).
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 43,940 cases, 2,361 hospitalizations and 458 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That was up 1,328 cases, 57 hospitalizations and 12 deaths from Monday.
Geary County had 304 cases (an increase of nine) and Pottawatomie County had 157 (an increase of 12).