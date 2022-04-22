Riley County commissioners are looking to find ways to fund multiple sewer projects.
The county on Thursday tabled approving an agreement with SMH Consultants for up to $155,672 to evaluate data, make site visits, and develop a compliance plan for the University Park wastewater system. Commissioners said they wanted to find a source for funding the contract.
On Monday, commissioners agreed with an order from the Environmental Protection Agency that the sets a compliance timeline for the University Park Sewer Benefit District.
The district, which treats domestic wastewater from district residents and landowners that is discharged into Tuttle Creek Lake, isn’t meeting various regulations, according to the EPA.
Hiring an engineering consultant is a part of the requirements to bring the system into compliance by 2025.
Riley County Public Works Director John Ellermann said a funding source had not been identified to pay the consultant. The benefit district has a capital improvement fund, but it does not have enough money to support the entire cost the consultant is charging.
He identified other sources of funding such as federal coronavirus-relief money, United States Department of Agriculture grant/loans, and a Kansas Department of Health and Environment loan.
Commissioners said they were hesitant to use federal coronavirus funds for the project because of other projects.
Commission chairman Greg McKinley asked Ellermann if the consultant would look into grants. “They do these all the time,” he said. “Hopefully, they know which type of grants and programs are available.”
Ellermann said it was something officials had talked about.
Commissioner John Ford said that the commission needs to discuss options for funding. “We need to know how we’re going to fund it before entering it, whether it is CIP to be paid back later, whatever the scenario is, we need to have that one figured out in advance before making a decision on this,” Ford said.
Commissioners want Ellermann to see if there is a way to reduce the contract costs with the consultant.
Ford said they will have to look through the budget and figure out the best place to pull money from, even if the district has to pay it back over time.
Keats sewer district
Amanda Webb, planning and special projects director, gave an update on the Keats sewer benefit district.
According to Webb, Keats residents have on-site treatment systems, and most of the systems do not conform to the minimum lot size of 1.4 acres or minimum sets backs for the Riley County sanitary code should their sewer system fail. Officials are looking at three options to solve the issue:
- Discharging to the City of Manhattan collection system for treatment.
- Non-discharging system wastewater lagoon treatment facility.
- Non-discharging system wastewater lagoon treatment facility with irrigation discharge.
Webb said the first option is the most viable for the county. She said the county doesn’t have the land for the second option, and the third option is not economically feasible.
“I think we still have to go with option one,” commissioner John Ford said. “Maybe somewhere along the way, there’s stuff that we can inject into the process to bring it down. I don’t really know what else to do.”
County Commissioners are looking to do the first option, but funding is an issue, and officials are trying to find ways to fund the project. So far, Commissioners have committed $800,000 in coronavirus-relief funding for the project, but officials think the monthly user rate will be too high, which is an estimated $143 per month.
Webb said they would continue to work with USDA for rural economic development funding to get more money and update commissioners at a later date.