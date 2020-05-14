Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said the county is still at 59 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday morning.
Of those 59, 12 are active cases, as of Wednesday afternoon. Gibbs said Thursday morning that there is one person at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan who officials suspect may have the virus, but whose test hasn’t come back yet.
The most recent confirmed case involves a 30-year-old Riley County woman who works in another county, Gibbs said Thursday, and caught the virus there. Officials said Wednesday they will not name the specific county.
As of Wednesday, officials were waiting on results from 48 tests.
A Manhattan man in his 30s died after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, officials announced earlier this week. They said he died of coronavirus-related causes.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 7,468 cases, 164 deaths and 704 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday. That is up 352 cases, six deaths and 44 hospitalizations from Monday.
KDHE reported Geary County has 21 cases and Pottawatomie County has 16, as of Wednesday.
There have been 50,160 negative tests statewide, according to KDHE, and 714 negative tests from Riley County, as of Wednesday afternoon.
KDHE is reporting coronavirus data only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays now.
Gibbs said Wednesday afternoon that officials are waiting for the announcement from Gov. Laura Kelly on whether the state is moving into phase two of the state’s reopening plan, which would begin no earlier than Monday.
In phase two, the government would allow gatherings up to 30 people, restaurants wouldn’t have an occupancy limit, and bars, gyms, barber shops and salons, tattoo shops, massage therapy businesses and pools could open. It also would allow organized sports.
Gibbs said Wednesday afternoon that she does not expect issuing any stricter orders locally once Kelly makes her announcement. She said the county plans to follow Kelly’s order.
“At this time, the county is not looking at issuing a more restrictive order,” Gibbs said during a Wednesday afternoon digital press conference. “We will revoke (our local order) if she does move onto phase two and we will go along with the governor’s order.”
Gibbs also said there’s no need to use a local hotel as a quarantine center as the county had planned. She said Thursday that the swabbing station outside of the health department will continue operating for another couple of weeks.