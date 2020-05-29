Riley County remains at 64 cases of the coronavirus, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
The new cases this week involve a 52-year-old man, 72-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman.
Officials have not reported a confirmed case locally since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 9,719 cases, 208 deaths and 842 hospitalizations statewide Friday.
That is up 382 cases, three deaths and 20 hospitalizations from Wednesday. There have been 85,230 negative tests statewide.
KDHE reported 27 cases in Pottawatomie County and 17 in Geary County Friday.
KDHE provided data on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.