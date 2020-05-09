Riley County stayed steady Saturday with no new coronavirus cases, keeping the county total at 57 cases.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said there were no new cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday evening.
The 57th Riley County case announced Friday — a 55-year-old woman — is a family member of a previous positive case, officials said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 6,751 cases, 157 deaths and 635 hospitalizations statewide Saturday. That is up 250 cases, five deaths and 27 hospitalizations from Friday. There have been 43,182 negative tests across Kansas as of Saturday, according to KDHE.
As of Saturday, there are 18 cases in Pottawatomie County and 16 cases in Geary County, according to KDHE.
Gibbs said Friday afternoon that Riley County has stayed under the amount of coronavirus cases originally projected for the area, although she did not have specific data.
"As far as number of cases that we were projected to have, we have been under that," Gibbs said.
She said this is a good thing, and it can be related back to social distancing.
"I think we've done a great job as a community ... helping with the social distancing," she said. "When we had the stay-at-home order, we did abide by that. So that shows in our numbers."
Of the 57 cases, 15 are aged 18-24 years old, which make up 26.3% of the cases. Thirteen are aged 35-44 years old while eleven are in the 25-34 age group and another eleven are aged 55-64 years old. Seven of the cases involve people aged 45-54 years old.
In Riley County, 54.4% of the cases involve males and 45.6% of the cases involve females.
This week, Riley County had 4 cases, the second fewest cases in a week since health officials announced the county's first cases on March 26.
In previous weeks, the county had 2 cases from March 22-28, 9 from March 29-April 4 and April 5-11, 7 from April 12-18, 16 cases from April 19-25 and 10 cases from April 26 to May 2.
As the cases have stayed below projections, officials have changed the health department's coronavirus screening hotline's hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline at 785-323-6400 had been open on weekends.