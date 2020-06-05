Riley County remains at 68 cases of the coronavirus, officials reported Friday morning.
Two people are on ventilators and one person is under investigation for the virus at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, officials said Friday.
The most recent positive case involves a 35-year-old Riley County women, officials announced Thursday.
Of the 68 cases, eight are active, 59 are recovered and one person has died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 10,393 cases, 917 hospitalizations and 232 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 223 cases, 27 hospitalizations and 10 deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 103,260 negative tests statewide.
According to KDHE, Pottawatomie County has 30 cases while Geary County has 18, as of Friday.
Pottawatomie County had an increase of one case while Geary County stayed the same.