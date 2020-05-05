Riley County has stayed steady at 55 cases of the coronavirus for the second day in a row.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello said there ere no new cases of the coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. Officials reported 32 of the 55 cases recovered with 23 active cases as of Monday afternoon.
There was one positive patient from Riley County and four people under investigation at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, officials said Monday.
The most recent cases, announced over the weekend, involve a 38-year-old man, 28-year-old man and 41-year-old woman.
Officials reported Monday that the health department was waiting on 28 pending tests and there had been 523 negative test results from Riley County.
In addition, the Riley County coronavirus updates on Facebook Live at 4:15 p.m. are moving to Monday, Wednesday and Friday now, Uccello said. They had been daily.
As of Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 5,458 cases, 137 deaths and 566 hospitalizations statewide. This is an increase of 213 cases, one death and 13 hospitalizations from Monday.
KDHE reported 15 cases in Pottawatomie County and 13 cases in Geary County.
Business hotline
Business owners in Riley County with questions on how to reopen can contact a hotline set up by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce at 785-776-8829. The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. People also can email info@manhattan.org.
“Region Reimagined,” a tri-county economic development effort, set up an web page on regionreimagined.org with resources to assist businesses in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties.