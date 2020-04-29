There were no new cases of the coronavirus reported by midday Wednesday in Riley County, keeping the total number of cases at 47.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello said she had received more negative test results, but there were no new cases to report.
Uccello said two people are under investigation in Ascension Via Christi Hospital. She said no positive cases are in the hospital.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 22 of the 47 cases are recovered, officials said.
Officials also said the most recently announced cases — a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman — are related to community spread. Officials announced those cases Tuesday morning.
The majority of the cases in Riley County involve Manhattan residents, but Julie Gibbs, health department director, said some cases involve people from who live outside of the city.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 3,738 cases, 125 deaths and 515 hospitalizations.
That is up 247 cases, one death and 11 hospitalizations from Tuesday.
According to KDHE, Geary County has 12 cases and Pottawatomie County has nine cases.
KDHE reported 46 cases in Riley County, but local officials count 47.
KDHE sometimes experiences delays in confirmation of new cases.