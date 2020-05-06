Riley County remains at 55 cases of the coronavirus for the third day in a row.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello reported no new cases in Riley County on Wednesday morning.
She said one additional patient has recovered, so 35 of the 55 cases are recovered.
The county hasn’t reported any new cases since Sunday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 5,734 cases, 144 deaths and 571 hospitalizations, as of Wednesday.
This is an increase of 276 cases, seven deaths and five hospitalizations from Tuesday.
KDHE reported 15 cases in Pottawatomie County and 14 cases in Geary County on Wednesday. Geary County is up one case from Tuesday.