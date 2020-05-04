The Riley County Commission is starting its annual summer budgeting process, starting with several departments’ budget requests at the commission’s meeting Monday morning.
Ahead of the budgeting process, the commissioners requested that department heads and external organizations plan to cut or keep contractual, commodities and capital expenditures flat in 2021.
Shilo Heger, county treasurer, presented budget requests for the treasurer’s office, which includes funding from the county’s motor vehicle and technology funds. She requested $860,000 for the treasurer’s general fund budget next year, compared to $833,000 for this year. That reflects an employee’s salary that was moved from the motor vehicle fund to the general fund. Without salary costs, the department’s budget fell by $800 to $51,080.
Monty Wedel, director of planning and development, requested $604,000 for next year, compared to $724,000 this year. Much of that reduction comes from Wedel’s planned retirement later this year. Without salaries, the department’s budget also decreased by $975 to $53,345.
Emily Wagner, executive director of the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, requested $11,000 for the housing group, flat from this year’s budget. The group takes funding from several sources, including the city and external grants.
Eddie Eastes, the city of Manhattan’s director of parks and recreation, requested $65,000 for the T. Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter, flat from this year’s budget. The shelter is a city entity but accepts and cares for stray animals from around the county.
Patrick Gormely requested $3,500 in county funding for the Riley County Genealogical Society, which is the same amount as requested in previous years.
Dennis Cook, director of the Aggieville Business Association, requested $9,500 for the association for hanging flower baskets and snow removal.
Tami Robison, budget and finance officer, said appropriations requests for the Riley County Coroner and Juvenile Detention Center were either flat or modestly decreased at $107,000 and $95,000 respecitvely.
The commission will discuss the county’s overall budget over the summer months, with the budget likely finalized in July.
Property taxes still due May 11
Real estate and property tax payments are still due next Monday, Heger said.
Any extension on that deadline would have to come from state lawmakers, Heger said. In any case, taxpayers have one extra day to pay the taxes, since the usual May 10 deadline falls on a Sunday this year. Interest on outstanding taxes starts May 12, and payments by mail must be postmarked by Monday to be considered on time.
“I understand this may be a difficult time for people, but we’re willing to work with them on payment plans,” she said.
While the treasurer’s office is closed for at least the next two weeks, the office’s dropbox on the outside of the building is still open, and taxpayers can pay by credit card, debit card or e-check online at rileycountyks.gov and by phone at 1-800-272-9829. Card-based payments will require a 2.5% convenience fee, and both card-based payments and e-checks will see an additional $2 processing fee.
Heger said she’s hoping to meet with health officials to start curbside payment dropoff later this week.
Transfer station plans gradual
reopening
Director of public works Leon Hobson said the county’s transfer station will gradually reopen over the next couple of weeks but will maintain limited hours for this week. The facility will first accept leaves and brush this week, with a planned resumption of normal waste collection starting next Monday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The facility was closed to the public for all of April, with private and commercial trash haulers with permits still allowed to access the facility. The facility will only accept credit card payments for the time being, to mitigate potential virus exposure from cash.