Riley County is beginning a new notification service to alert residents to possible property and mortgage frauds.
Amy Manges, Register of Deeds, told county commissioners Monday that the Property Fraud Alert program is similar to a credit alert system. Manges said the system is live, and residents and businesses can start receiving phone or email notifications for potential property fraud.
“While it won’t prevent fraud, it’s an early warning system to let you know that you have something you need to take a look at,” Manges said.
Notifications can happen quickly but can take 24-48 hours to process. During Manges’s time at the county, she says no instances of property fraud have been identified in Riley County and only one questionable mortgage has come across her desk.
Manges did suggest if people have variations of their name to sign up both names, using the example of William Doe and Bill Doe. Using the same phone number and email will allow the resident to get notifications under both names.
“Thankfully, mortgage and property fraud is not a problem in Riley County,” Manges said. “But we’re trying to be proactive as it seems to be a growing concern across the country.”
The county paid an initial cost of $8,000 for the program. The yearly fee to continue the service is $1,700.Subscribers will not be charged any joining fees. County residents can sign up at propertyfraudalert.com/KSRiley.