The Riley County Health Department began administering Pfizer booster shots Thursday.
The department planned a clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road, that was available by appointment only. Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the department doesn't have any other dates planned for the clinic yet.
To receive the shot, people must have received the Pfizer vaccine series and waited the six-month period between the second dose and booster shot.
The department said the following groups are eligible:
People aged 65-years and older, regardless of a medical condition.
Residents in long-term care settings.
People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions
People aged 18-49-years old with underlying health conditions.
People aged 19-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institution setting.
Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs told county commissioners Thursday morning she hadn't seen a lot of signups because the county has mainly vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. The county did not start receiving the Pfizer vaccine until May.
Gibbs said she does not have a estimated timeline for when a Moderna booster shot would be available. She is waiting on approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
According to Gibbs, she said Ascension Via Christi Hospital will begin booster vaccination for its employees next week. She said the county will provide doses to Meadowlark Home Health Services this week or the beginning of next week.