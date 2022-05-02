Riley County residents will be able to sign up for a service that aims to detect property and mortgage fraud.
The Riley County Commission unanimously approved Monday an agreement with Fidlar Technologies to implement a property fraud alert system.
The system will allow residents to sign up to receive alerts when a document has been filed with the Riley County Register of Deeds under their name. Those who opt in to the service can get a notification in the form they select when they register, such as email or text message.
The licensing and set-up will cost the county $8,000 with an annual fee of $1,750 for maintenance of the system. The Register of Deeds office will pay the costs out of its technology fund.
Riley County Register of Deeds Amy Manges said more people have been asking about ways to prevent fraud. She said it has not been an issue in Riley County, but she thinks the county should get ahead of the issue so it doesn’t become a problem.
“We’re growing, and I think we should be proactive,” Manges said.
In other business, two departments spoke about staff shortages. Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey said the Riley County Fire Department is having difficulty getting enough volunteer firefighters to respond to fire calls. He said this has been particularly problematic as wildfire season wears on. He said the department has received 68 grassfire or wildfire calls this year, and he thinks volunteers are exhausted.
“Fire season has really taken a toll on them,” Stukey said. “I understand why some of them are tired.”
Stukey said he has worked with Public Information Officer Vivienne Uccello and Human Resources Director Elizabeth Ward on ways to increase recruitment for volunteers.
Capt. Greg Steere of the Riley County Police Department said RCPD is also trying to recruit more applicants to fill staff shortages in all areas of the department. He said the last round of hiring did see a significant increase in applications after recruiters made more effort to follow up with people who had expressed interest.
“Some stuff we’ve been doing in the past wasn’t working anymore,” Steere said.