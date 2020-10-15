After months of waiting, easement holders Chris and Mason Miller are a signature away from being compensated by the Riley County government.
Riley County commissioners Thursday formally approved compensating the Millers $4,750 for the relocation of the travel easement for the new Riley County Police Department shooting range.
“Glad to get it done,” said chairman Marvin Rodriguez.
The Millers own the property adjacent to the shooting range. The county needed to use part of the Millers’ land to enter the range. The Millers said relocation would cause damage to their property.
Commissioners also approved a restrictive covenant imposed on the use of the land, which is filed with the Register of Deeds; this allows any future owners access to these agreements, according to a county memo.
Deputy county counselor Craig Cox will take the documents to the Millers’ attorney Joe Knopp for the Millers to sign. Once the Millers sign the documents, they will receive the payment, Cox said.
Chris spoke Oct. 6 to the Riley County Commission, stating the Millers never received payment on the agreed compensation; the county and Millers entered into a contract June 11.
Commissioners toured the RCPD shooting range Monday. Officials expect crews to finish the range by late October with the classroom building finishing by March 1.