Riley County commissioners on Thursday set a public hearing about using a construction manager for the new EMS headquarters.
The meeting, which will be 9:20 a.m. Sept. 29, will give the public a chance to speak on whether or not the construction manager at risk should be used. When an entity uses a construction manager at risk, the company is involved with the design process in an effort to save time and money.
Following that, commissioners must approve using the construction manager at risk.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays, crew living quarters, administrative offices for Emergency Medical Services, training rooms, emergency operations center, and other related support services.
Contractors will provide the service of helping with the design and work with the architect. Three to five contractors will be picked and will then submit requests for proposals followed by interviews.
Commissioner John Ford mentioned this is an important process since the building will be there for many years.
The proposed 17,5000-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road was built in 1980, and county officials previously said it no longer meets the staff’s needs.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners also approved an engagement letter agreement with the outside counsel, Triplett, Woolf Garretson Law Firm. The firm, which requires this type of agreement when representing a client, will assist with the development of interlocal agreements to reimburse Riley County’s smaller cities for their sales tax losses because of the end of the current “road and bridge sales tax,” which expires Dec. 31.
The new agreement will distribute money from the county’s general fund and will go to the cities for five years, meaning the cities will get the same amount of revenue they’ve been getting with the sales tax.
In other business, commissioners:
Opened two bids for the University Park water district expansion and Lakeside Heights utilities extension. SMH Consultants offered an estimated bid of $325,545. Larson Construction offered a bid of $329,642. Commissioners approved the motion to forward bids to staff for further review.
Heard from Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department Director, who announced that the Bivalent COVID booster has been ordered and should get here as soon as early next week.
Approved a request to fill two customer service positions requested by Shilo Heger, Treasurer for Riley County.
Approved a request to advertise and fill an entry-level administrative assistant position from Russel Stukey, Emergency Management Director.