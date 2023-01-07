01062023-mer-new-seniorcenter-1
Buy Now

The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center at 301 N. Fourth St. is now Manhattan Senior Center.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center at 301 N. Fourth St. will now be called the Manhattan Senior Center.

Elizabeth Nelson, director of the Manhattan Senior Center, said the name change, which happened Thursday, has been in the works since the previous director, Jami Ramsey, and before COVID hit.