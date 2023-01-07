The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center at 301 N. Fourth St. will now be called the Manhattan Senior Center.
Elizabeth Nelson, director of the Manhattan Senior Center, said the name change, which happened Thursday, has been in the works since the previous director, Jami Ramsey, and before COVID hit.
“The previous director had approached me with the idea when I was the program coordinator, and she thought it was slightly more straight to the point,” Nelson said. “That was something we had been toying with, and then COVID came and put that on the back burner. It wasn’t a primary concern to us.”
Nelson said when she became a director in April, she received a lot of questions regarding where the building was located or if Manhattan had a senior center.
“New people to the community would look for our senior center and not be able to find it,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of older people who don’t have a smartphone, a computer, or new to the community who didn’t really know how to look for us.”
Nelson also thought the name change would be a good idea because of the length of the former name.
“In my opinion, it just seemed to kind of be more than we needed to describe who we are,” Nelson said.
Nelson reached out to the Riley and Randolph senior centers about the name change, and they both supported it.
“The folks at the Riley Senior Center were really happy to hear me say that we were thinking about changing and not being Riley County Senior Center,” Nelson said. “We don’t need to compete with them for the name.”
Nelson said she did get a question from Riley County Seniors’ Service Center board regarding the name change and how members thought they weren’t welcoming everybody in the county with changing it.
“We are (welcoming everyone) and that still holds true,” Nelson said. “The Riley Senior Center is open to anyone who wants to come and the Randolph Senior Center is open to anyone who wants to come.”
Nelson said the center will be improving its website as well along with refurbishing the signage outside the building in the corner of Leavenworth and Fourth streets.
“I don’t perceive this fully taking place and everything being aligned until sometime in February,” Nelson said.